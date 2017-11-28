Trump: 'I don't see a deal' to avoid government shutdown

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

President Trump on Tuesday cast doubt on Washington’s ability to avoid a government shutdown, writing on Twitter that he didn’t believe a deal could be reached with Democrats.

The tweet came hours before Trump is to meet at the White House with GOP congressional leaders as well as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working,” Trump tweeted.

“Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!”

