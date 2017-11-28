Trump: 'I Don't See A Deal' With Dem Leadership On Govt Funding Bill

President Trump said Tuesday he isn’t optimistic about a potential government funding deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ahead of an afternoon meeting at the White House.

“Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” the president tweeted Tuesday.

