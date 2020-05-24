Trump: "I Have A Chance To Break The Deep State"

In an exclusive interview set to air Sunday, President Trump tells Sharyl Attkisson that he believes he is making inroads in draining the Washington swamp.

“If it keeps going the way it’s going, I have a chance to break the deep state. It’s a vicious group of people.” – President Trump on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson”

Also in the interview:

The president calls churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions “essential services” and says they must be allowed to open

and says they must be allowed to open

Trump weighs in on the biggest strength and weakness of Joe Biden

He talks about the latest allegations about FBI misconduct and spying on his campaign

and spying on his campaign

She also asks President Trump how he can press to investigate allegation about Biden and Ukraine— without appearing to be doing the same thing Democrats did to him in 2016.

