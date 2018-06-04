Trump: I Have the Right to Pardon Myself

President Trump on Monday asserted his right to provide himself with a pardon but insisted he won’t need to do so because he has not done anything that would warrant one.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” the president tweeted.

“In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” he added, referring to the special counsel investigation into Russia’s election meddling and any potential ties between Trump campaign staff members and the Kremlin.

