Trump: 'I Hear Omar Was Married To Her Brother'

Reports that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) may have married her brother finally reached the White House after President Trump responded to a reporter’s question about recent tax fraud allegations against her.

“Well there’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother,” Trump said. “I know nothing about it. I hear she was married to her brother, you’re asking me a question about it, uh, I don’t know, but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.”

Questions about Omar’s marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi resurfaced in recent months after a Minnesota state ethics board found she had improperly used campaign funds and filed taxes jointly with somebody other than her legal husband, but rumors of her illegitimate marriage have been known for years.

A new petition uploaded to the WhiteHouse.gov site is demanding an immediate Congressional investigation into Omar given her refusal to condemn Al-Qaeda or the Antifa attack on ICE.


Related Articles

Republican Rep Says Feds Declined to Pursue Death Threat Against Him

Republican Rep Says Feds Declined to Pursue Death Threat Against Him

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Norm Pattis: How Sen. Blumenthal Uses Alex Jones To Silence Debate

Norm Pattis: How Sen. Blumenthal Uses Alex Jones To Silence Debate

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Tries To Convince 8 Conservative Women That Trump Racist — All Say They Support President!

U.S. News
comments

Washington Post & the New York Times Try to Ruin the Apollo Moon Landing Anniversary With ‘Woke’ Identity Politics

U.S. News
comments

Poll: Clear Majority of Mexicans Say Migrants Should Be Deported Back to Their Home Countries

U.S. News
comments

Comments