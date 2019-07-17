Trump: 'I Hear Omar Was Married To Her Brother'

Reports that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) may have married her brother finally reached the White House after President Trump responded to a reporter’s question about recent tax fraud allegations against her.

“Well there’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother,” Trump said. “I know nothing about it. I hear she was married to her brother, you’re asking me a question about it, uh, I don’t know, but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.”

BREAKING on @OANN: I just asked @realDonaldTrump whether Ilhan Omar would be investigated for alleged marriage fraud. His reply: "There's a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it." — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 17, 2019

Questions about Omar’s marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi resurfaced in recent months after a Minnesota state ethics board found she had improperly used campaign funds and filed taxes jointly with somebody other than her legal husband, but rumors of her illegitimate marriage have been known for years.

A new petition uploaded to the WhiteHouse.gov site is demanding an immediate Congressional investigation into Omar given her refusal to condemn Al-Qaeda or the Antifa attack on ICE.