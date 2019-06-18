Trump: “I Think I Know” Who Was Behind 9/11

Editor’s note: Despite evidence of President Trump making this statement in the transcript of the interview, it has been extremely difficult to find video footage of him making this statement; which naturally begs the question why this would be the case, especially considering he is the President of the United States.

President Trump revealed he thinks he knows who was behind the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Trump was discussing how America’s military venture into the Middle East was the “worst decision made in the history of our country” before he dropped the bombshell claim during his interview with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos at the White House over the weekend.

“Iraq did not knock down the World Trade Center,” said Trump to Stephanopoulos on Sunday’s episode of 20/20. “It was not Iraq. It [was] other people.”

“And I think I know who the other people were. And you might also.”

Trump went on to mention how America’s entry into the Middle East illustrates the country’s misguided budget priorities.

“It was a terrible decision to go into the Middle East. Terrible,” said Trump. “We’re now up to almost $8 trillion.”

“And when we want to build a roadway, a highway, a school, or something, everyone’s always fighting over money. It’s ridiculous.”

Remember, during his campaign in 2016, Trump hinted to an audience that he would expose the truth about the 9/11 attacks if he was elected president.

“But it wasn’t the Iraqis, you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center,” said Trump at a campaign event in South Carolina. “Because they have papers in there that are very secret, you may find it’s the Saudis, okay? But you will find out.”

