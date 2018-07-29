Trump: 'I Will Not Allow Country To Be Sold Out' By MSM 'Haters'

President Trump leveled harsh criticism of the fake news media over their constant negative coverage of his administration, and assured the American people he won’t let them continue to sell out the country.

“When the media – driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome – reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“Freedom of the press also comes with a responsibility to report the news accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low!”

“I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry,” he continued. “No matter how much they try to distract and cover it up, our country is making great progress under my leadership and I will never stop fighting for the American people!”

Trump then made it clear that leftist publications like the New York Times “will never change” in their coverage against him.

“As an example, the failing New York Times and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements – and they will never change!”

The tweetstorm comes after Trump had an off-the-record White House meeting with New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger over the mainstream media’s fake news problem.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!”