Trump: 'I Wouldn't Say I'm A Feminist' -- 'I'm For Everyone'

President Trump admits that he does not identify himself as a feminist.

Instead, he told British journalist Piers Morgan he’s “for everyone.”

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far,” the president said during a sit-down interview with Morgan in Davos, Switzerland last week. “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone.”

While citing record low female unemployment rates and his victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Trump said: “I have tremendous respect for women. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.”

