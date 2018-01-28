Trump: 'I Wouldn't Say I'm A Feminist' -- 'I'm For Everyone'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

President Trump admits that he does not identify himself as a feminist.

Instead, he told British journalist Piers Morgan he’s “for everyone.”

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far,” the president said during a sit-down interview with Morgan in Davos, Switzerland last week. “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone.”

While citing record low female unemployment rates and his victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Trump said: “I have tremendous respect for women. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.”

Read more


Related Articles

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

U.S. News
Comments
Scarborough: Only 'Very Very Stupid' People Think Trump Won't Be Charged With Obstruction

Scarborough: Only ‘Very Very Stupid’ People Think Trump Won’t Be Charged With Obstruction

U.S. News
Comments

Department of Commerce Forecasts Higher Tourism to U.S.

U.S. News
Comments

House Intel meets Monday and could vote on memo release

U.S. News
Comments

California Teacher Under Investigation By School Board For Degrading Military

U.S. News
Comments

Comments