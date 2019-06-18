Trump: ICE Will Remove Millions Of Illegal Immigrants From U.S.

Image Credits: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump said Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will begin mass deportations of illegal immigrants starting next week.

The president indicated that ICE intends on attempting to remove the millions of illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S. According to a Pew Research Center study released last week, 10.5 million “unauthorized” immigrants lived in the U.S. in 2o17.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump tweeted late Monday night. “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Trump also touted his new partnership with Mexico to help curb Central American migrants making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border. Mexico, in an attempt to prevent the U.S. from placing a 5% tariff on all of its exports, said they will deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to the Mexico-Guatemala border and will allow more asylum seekers to stay in Mexico.

