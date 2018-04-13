Trump: I'd only rejoin Pacific trade pact if deal was 'substantially better'

Image Credits: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Trump late Thursday tempered expectations that he would re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), saying he would only re-join the trade pact if the deal were “substantially better.”

“Would only join TPP if the deal were substantially better than the deal offered to Pres. Obama,” Trump tweeted.

“We already have BILATERAL deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP, and are working to make a deal with the biggest of those nations, Japan, who has hit us hard on trade for years!” Trump added.

Earlier Thursday, GOP senators said the president directed his top economic officials to look into joining the TPP, which 11 other Pacific Rim nations signed in March.

