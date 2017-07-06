Trump: Poland's Christianity Key to Defeating Globalism, Jihad

President Trump delivered a speech in Warsaw that likely confirmed the worst fears of globalists and Islamists as he reminded Poles that their spirit is deeply rooted in a Christian ethos that must be summoned once again to confront current crises.

During an address that was regularly interrupted by cheers and chants of “Donald Trump,” the President recognized the long history of Polish heroes and patriots who have overcome tyranny and oppression in many forms, correlating those struggles to the “dire threats” facing the West today.

Harkening back to the day Polish Pope John Paul II shook the earth with a sermon in Victory Square, Warsaw, and its devastating effects upon communism across the world at the time, Trump drew the stark distinction between those who crave life, liberty and the right to provide for themselves as they see fit, and socialists who surrender their free will to the state and demand the redistribution of other men’s property by murderous dictators and central planners.

“A million Polish people did not ask for wealth. They did not ask for privilege,” said Trump. “Instead, one million Poles sang three simple words: ‘We want God.’”

“We can still hear those voices that echo through history. Their message is as true today as ever.”

“The people of Poland, the people of America, and the people of Europe, still cry out, ‘We want God,’” he continued. “Together, with Pope John Paul II, the Poles reasserted their identity as a nation devoted to God, and with that powerful declaration of who you are, you came to understand what to do, and how to live.”

People getting excited, cheering arrival even of journalists, security & Polish VIPs… #TrumpinPoland

The President’s message served as brazen encouragement to a country standing firmly against the EU superstate’s most destructive policies – namely, ‘refugee settlement’ quotas, open borders, and the radical anti-capitalism environmental agenda.

“You stood in solidarity against oppression, against a lawless secret police, and against a cruel and wicked system that impoverished your cities and your souls – and you won,” said Trump. “Poland prevailed. Poland will always prevail.”

“A strong Poland is a blessing to the nations of Europe, and they know that. A strong Europe is a blessing to the West, and to the world.”

“This continent no longer confronts the specter of communism, but today in West, we have to say, there are dire threats to our security and to our way of life,” he continued. “You see what’s happening out there – there are threats. We will confront them, and we will win.”

President Trump elaborated on those “threats,” singling out radical Islam and jihad massacres taking place across the West – but not yet Poland, as they have refused to accept any of the Muslim migrants pouring into other European countries, despite immense pressure from the EU, which has recently initiated legal proceedings and an investigation into the matter.

“We are confronted by another oppressive ideology, one that seeks to export terrorism and extremism all around the globe,” declared Trump. “America and Europe have suffered one terror attack after another – we’re going to get it to stop.

“While we will always welcome new citizens who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorism and extremism of any kind.”

“We are fighting hard against radical Islamic terrorism, and we will prevail,” he continued. “We cannot accept those who reject our values and use hatred to justify violence against the innocent.”

Thousands gathered in the streets of Poland to welcome President Trump.

The Polish government has taken a hardline stance against admitting potential jihadists, with Interior Minister Mariusz Błaszczak warning earlier this year, “The policy of multiculturalism in Western Europe is bringing about a bloody harvest in the form of terrorist attacks.”

“Our predecessors, agreeing to receive thousands of refugees – and de facto immigrants from the Middle East, and northern Africa – were striving to bring about such a crisis,” he added, warning that Europe is now in the midst of a “massive immigration crisis.”

