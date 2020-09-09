Trump: 'If Biden Wins Second Amendment Is Gone'

During a campaign stop in Florida Tuesday, President Trump warned that if Joe Biden is elected in November it will spell the end for the Second Amendment.

“If Joe Biden gets in your Second Amendment is gone,” Trump ominously commented.

The President added that the right to bear arms would be “obliterated to the point to the point of being gone” or will truly be “gone itself.”

“You will not have a Second Amendment,” Trump underscored.

The President emphasised that if he remains President then “Your Second Amendment will remain powerful, will remain strong, will remain with you.”

Trump claimed that over the past four years he has been intensely lobbied to water down the Second Amendment.

“The pressure put on me in the last four years to make massive changes to the Second Amendment, which would have really rendered it worthless… the pressure put on me — very few people would have been able to withstand that pressure. They would have made big, big cuts and big changes,” the President commented.

Gun sales are up 72% compared to this time last year, with a record number of first-time buyers.

Reports indicate that close to 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time in 2020.

Last week, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. reported that its quarterly firearm revenue has doubled, compared to the same quarter last year.

The pandemic, as well as social unrest, violent crime, and a crashing economy is fuelling unprecedented demand for guns and ammo by first-time buyers.



US President Donald Trump accused the Pentagon’s top brass of starting wars in order to hand billions to arms makers, drawing shocked reactions from his liberal critics and foreign policy hawks – some playing both roles at once.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!