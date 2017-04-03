TRUMP: 'If China Won't Solve North Korea, We Will'

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that if China doesn’t rein in North Korea, the U.S. will go it alone and do whatever it feels necessary to address the growing North Korean nuclear threat.

Trump plans to push China to put greater pressure on North Korea during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, but if Xi refuses, the U.S. will go its own way.

“China has great influence over North Korea. China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” the president told the Financial Times, “If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will.”

The White House perceives North Korea as the most pressing threat to the U.S. and its allies.

Read more


Related Articles

Russia increases nuclear sub fleet, combat patrols reach Soviet-era levels

Russia increases nuclear sub fleet, combat patrols reach Soviet-era levels

World at War
Comments
Defense Sec. Mattis: North Korea's 'Reckless' Actions Must Be Stopped

Defense Sec. Mattis: North Korea’s ‘Reckless’ Actions Must Be Stopped

World at War
Comments

US Warns China Its Patience Is Running Out As North Korean Aggression Continues

World at War
Comments

Mattis says response coming soon on Russia arms treaty violation

World at War
Comments

Police Defend Mass Rape Of Young Children Taken To Mosques Without Parental Consent

World at War
Comments

Comments