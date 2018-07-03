Trump: "If Not For Me, we Would Now Be At War With North Korea!"

President Trump took to Twitter Tuesday and supplied an update on negotiations with North Korea, following last month’s summit with Kim Jong Un.

“No Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled.” The President wrote.

Trump declared that “If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

He added that “Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining.”

Trump was responding to unconfirmed reports in the media citing CIA officials claiming that North Korea is maintaining nuclear production at secret locations.

In a further tweetstorm, Trump called out Democrats for embracing rhetoric calling for the abolition of ICE.

Trump questioned how it would be possible that Democrats “can do well in November” given they are “weak on the Border and weak on Crime.”

“The people of our Country want and demand Safety and Security, while the Democrats are more interested in ripping apart and demeaning (and not properly funding) our great Law Enforcement!” he added.

The President then turned his attention to Maxine Waters, calling her ‘crazy’, and predicting that her ‘ranting and raving’ will turn people away from the Democratic Party.

In a further tweet, Trump addressed reports that the Obama administration included citizenship grants to thousands of Iranians as part of the Iran deal struck under the former President’s watch.


