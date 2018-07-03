Trump: "If Not For Me, we Would Now Be At War With North Korea!"

President Trump took to Twitter Tuesday and supplied an update on negotiations with North Korea, following last month’s summit with Kim Jong Un.

“No Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled.” The President wrote.

Trump declared that “If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

He added that “Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining.”

Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Trump was responding to unconfirmed reports in the media citing CIA officials claiming that North Korea is maintaining nuclear production at secret locations.

In a further tweetstorm, Trump called out Democrats for embracing rhetoric calling for the abolition of ICE.

When we have an “infestation” of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE! They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Trump questioned how it would be possible that Democrats “can do well in November” given they are “weak on the Border and weak on Crime.”

“The people of our Country want and demand Safety and Security, while the Democrats are more interested in ripping apart and demeaning (and not properly funding) our great Law Enforcement!” he added.

How can the Democrats, who are weak on the Border and weak on Crime, do well in November. The people of our Country want and demand Safety and Security, while the Democrats are more interested in ripping apart and demeaning (and not properly funding) our great Law Enforcement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

The President then turned his attention to Maxine Waters, calling her ‘crazy’, and predicting that her ‘ranting and raving’ will turn people away from the Democratic Party.

Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

In a further tweet, Trump addressed reports that the Obama administration included citizenship grants to thousands of Iranians as part of the Iran deal struck under the former President’s watch.