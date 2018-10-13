Trump: If Saudis Were Behind Journalist Disappearance, US Would Be "Very Upset"

President Trump said that he would be upset with the Saudi government if they were behind the disappearance and alleged death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a top critic of the government.

“It is being investigated and very strongly and we would be very upset and angry if that was the case,” Trump said in an excerpt from an interview on 60 Minutes revealed Saturday. The full interview is expected to air on Sunday.

But Trump hedged on whether he would cancel an order for military equipment to the Saudis because of concerns about American jobs.

