Trump: 'If we don't get wall, we become the obstructionists'

President Trump reiterated his commitment to building a wall on the southern US border with Mexico Thursday following a meeting with Democrat lawmakers.

Following a Wednesday dinner meeting with Senators Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY), many came away with the idea that the president had caved on his proposal to construct a “big, beautiful” wall on the southern border.

But comments to reporters from the president Thursday made clear he had not relented on the wall, a centerpiece of his presidential campaign.

“The wall will not be obstructed, because without the wall I wouldn’t do anything,” Trump says.

“The wall — at some point, they’re going to have to — they cannot obstruct the wall,” Trump told reporters. “The wall, to me, is vital. If I don’t get the wall, then we will become the obstructionists.”

“We have to have an understanding that whether it’s in the budget or some other vehicle in a fairly short period of time, the wall will be funded. Otherwise, we’re not doing anything.”

Trump also emphasized he had not reached a “deal” with Democrats, as widely reported, stating “No, we’re not looking at citizenship,” or “amnesty.”

“There was no deal and they didn’t say they had a deal. In fact, they just put out a statement they didn’t say that at all,” Trump said.

“No, we’re not looking at citizenship. We’re not looking at amnesty. We’re looking at allowing people to stay here. We’re working with everybody — Republican. We’re working with Democrat. I just spoke with Paul Ryan, he’s onboard. Everybody is onboard. They want to do something. We’re not talking about amnesty. We’re talking about — we’re talking about taking care of people, people that were brought here, people that have done a good job and were not brought here of their own volition.”

The president continued insisting the wall needed to be funded one way or another

“Very importantly, what we want — we have to have a wall. If the wall is going to be obstructed when we need the funds — at a little bit later date, we’ll be determining how much we need — then we’re not doing any…”

Trump tweeted early Thursday that the wall would “continue to be built.”

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

View a readout of Trump’s comments to the press below:

