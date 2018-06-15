TRUMP: IG Report 'Total Disaster' For Comey

President Trump broke his silence on the damning report from the Department of Justice’s watchdog, saying the document vindicates his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, who he called the “worst” director in the bureau’s history.

The president’s comments, delivered on Twitter, came a day after the release of the report, which was the result of an 18-month-long investigation by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

