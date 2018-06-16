Trump: 'IG Report Totally Destroys Comey & All His Minions'

President Trump said the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General report that detailed misconduct of how the FBI managed its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server “totally destroys” former FBI Director James Comey and FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

“The IG Report totally destroys James Comey and all of his minions including the great lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who started the disgraceful Witch Hunt against so many innocent people. It will go down as a dark and dangerous period in American History!”

The tweet comes after Michael Horowitz’s report determined that former FBI Director James Comey was “insubordinate” and “affirmatively concealed” his intentions regarding the investigation into Clinton’s emails.

