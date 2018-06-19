Trump: I’ll Authorize Cancellation of Aid To Nations Sending Illegals

Countries that allow immigrants to infiltrate America will no longer be eligible for US aid, President Trump claimed Tuesday.

Speaking at the National Federation of Independent Businesses 75th Anniversary Celebration, the president touched on a few of his upcoming plans to put pressure on nations sending illegal immigrants.

“Think of all that aid we give to some of these countries. Hundreds of millions of dollars we give to these countries, and they send them up,” the President said.

I want to take a moment to address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border…it has been going on for many, many decades… pic.twitter.com/1F7EK9Ef88 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

“Well, I’m going to go very shortly for authorization that when countries abuse us by sending their people up – not their best – we’re not going to give any more aid to those countries. Why the hell should we? Why should we?” the president said to great applause.

Trump doubled down on his administration’s immigration enforcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying, “We must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally.”

We must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally. Of the 12,000 children, 10,000 are being sent by their parents on a very dangerous trip, and only 2000 are with their parents, many of whom have tried to enter our Country illegally on numerous occasions. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

“Of the 12,000 children, 10,000 are being sent by their parents on a very dangerous trip, and only 2000 are with their parents, many of whom have tried to enter our Country illegally on numerous occasions,” the President pointed out.

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

The issue has taken center stage in light of nonstop fake news mainstream media coverage of illegal immigrant children separated from their families.

Trump added that Democrat obstructionism is not helping resolve the problem, and said Dems view illegals as potential voters.

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

“Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!”

Watch Trump’s full address below:

