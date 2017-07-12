Trump: I’ll Be ‘Very Angry’ If Senate Doesn’t Pass ObamaCare Repeal Bill

President Trump said he’ll be “very angry” if Senate Republicans aren’t able to pass a bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare, as GOP leaders get ready to unveil their updated legislation.

Trump said Republicans have been promising for years that they’d repeal ObamaCare, and now with Republicans controlling Congress and the White House, he said he’s “waiting” to sign a repeal bill.

If Senate Republicans aren’t able to pass their bill, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act, he said that’d be “very bad.”

“Well, I don’t even want to talk about it, because I think it would be very bad. I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset,” Trump said during an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network’s Pat Robertson.

