Trump: I'm 'very proud of my executive order' on health care

Image Credits: flickr, 59937401@N07.

President Trump tweeted Saturday he is “very proud” of his recently-signed executive order on health care.

“Very proud of my Executive Order which will allow greatly expanded access and far lower costs for HealthCare,” Trump tweeted. “Millions of people benefit!”

Trump also claimed that health insurance stocks fell after his decision to end key ObamaCare payments was announced.

“Health Insurance stocks, which have gone through the roof during the ObamaCare years, plunged yesterday after I ended their Dems windfall!” Trump tweeted.

