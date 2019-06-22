Trump: Immigration Raids to Target Those Who 'Broke The Law'

President Donald Trump said immigrants to be apprehended by U.S. immigration agents, perhaps as soon as Sunday, are defying court by remaining in the country after being ordered to return to their home nations.

“The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported,” Trump said in a tweet on Saturday. “They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.” Trump added that people coming to U.S. illegally “will be DEPORTED!”

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are reportedly preparing to carry out raids in major cities this weekend, after Trump announced a new push aimed at undocumented residents in a June 17 tweet: “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan on Friday said the agency sent letters to more than 2,000 migrants in February, urging them to report to authorities or leave, according to an interview Friday with NPR. Not many appeared, he said, without discussing specific plans.

