Trump: Immigration Raids to Target Those Who 'Broke The Law'

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump said immigrants to be apprehended by U.S. immigration agents, perhaps as soon as Sunday, are defying court by remaining in the country after being ordered to return to their home nations.

“The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported,” Trump said in a tweet on Saturday. “They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.” Trump added that people coming to U.S. illegally “will be DEPORTED!”

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are reportedly preparing to carry out raids in major cities this weekend, after Trump announced a new push aimed at undocumented residents in a June 17 tweet: “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan on Friday said the agency sent letters to more than 2,000 migrants in February, urging them to report to authorities or leave, according to an interview Friday with NPR. Not many appeared, he said, without discussing specific plans.

Read more

The west has been under attack for decades, but now it’s clear the attacks have had great success on western culture. Alex breaks down Black Pigeon’s now censored report on how society has influenced western laws to become more “progressive” over time.


Related Articles

Trump Responds To Rape Accuser: ‘People Should Pay Dearly For Such False Accusations’

Trump Responds To Rape Accuser: ‘People Should Pay Dearly For Such False Accusations’

U.S. News
Comments
Omar: Don’t Know Why Calling Facilities Concentration Camps Is Controversial

Omar: Don’t Know Why Calling Facilities Concentration Camps Is Controversial

U.S. News
Comments

ICE Confirms Plans to Arrest More than 2,040 Illegal Alien Family Members in Deportation Raids Beginning Sunday

U.S. News
comments

Texas Governor Orders 1000 National Guard Troops to Border

U.S. News
comments

Transgender School Shooter’s Motive Was to Kill People Who Insulted Him

U.S. News
comments

Comments