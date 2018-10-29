Trump Impeachment Class Offered Again at San Diego State

After a national outcry over its “Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction” course in February, San Diego State University removed “Trump” and “Conviction” from the title.

Today, the public description of the course — offered again this fall — remains the same, and nearly half the syllabus is about the current president.

The College Fix obtained the fall 2018 course syllabus through a California Public Records Act request after SDSU did not return emails and phone messages seeking the document.

The course teaches students how a president can be impeached and even indicted based on “foreign emoluments, climate change, racism, religious bias … nepotism” and “false statements” — all categories that fit common allegations against President Donald Trump.

