Trump impeachment defense team will include Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr and Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz

President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team will include Ken Starr, whose investigation led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, whose clients have included notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.

Also on the team is ex-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, CNBC has learned.

In addition, Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation of Clinton, is expected to be on the team.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are heading the defense effort.

The Trump team choices came to light four days before his trial is set to begin in earnest in the Senate.



The Republican president was accused in impeachment articles passed by the House of abusing power and obstructing Congress. The charges relate to Trump asking Ukraine’s new president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — while withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine.

