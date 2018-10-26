Trump Imposes New Sanctions Against Hezbollah

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday that imposes new sanctions against Hezbollah, an Iranian backed terror group.

“Over the past year we have levied the highest sanctions ever imposed on Hezbollah in a single year, by far. Just a few moments ago, I signed legislation imposing even more hard-hitting sanctions on Hezbollah to further starve them of their funds. And they are starving for them,” Trump said during his remarks marking the 35th anniversary of the attack on U.S. servicemen in Beirut.

The Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act, enacts further sanctions against the terror group and strengthens reporting requirements. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.).

Read more