Trump Imposes New Sanctions Against Hezbollah

Image Credits: Mahmoud Zayyat / Contributor / Getty.

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday that imposes new sanctions against Hezbollah, an Iranian backed terror group.

“Over the past year we have levied the highest sanctions ever imposed on Hezbollah in a single year, by far. Just a few moments ago, I signed legislation imposing even more hard-hitting sanctions on Hezbollah to further starve them of their funds. And they are starving for them,” Trump said during his remarks marking the 35th anniversary of the attack on U.S. servicemen in Beirut.

The Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act, enacts further sanctions against the terror group and strengthens reporting requirements. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.).

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Syria Sees Largest Civilian Death Toll in Weeks - Report

Syria Sees Largest Civilian Death Toll in Weeks – Report

World at War
Comments
Watch: US Warship Shoots Down Missile in Space in Spectacular Interceptor Test

Watch: US Warship Shoots Down Missile in Space in Spectacular Interceptor Test

World at War
Comments

Military’s Obsession With Energy Drinks Contributing to PTSD – Study

World at War
Comments

UN Won’t Specify Type of Strikes That Killed Dozens of Civilians

World at War
Comments

More F-35s Grounded For Inspection

World at War
Comments

Comments