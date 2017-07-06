Trump in Europe slams Obama for doing nothing amid Russia election meddling

President Trump said Thursday that he agreed Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential race and slammed former President Barack Obama for doing nothing about it, saying he didn’t “choke” but made a political decision.

The president said Mr. Obama ignored Russian meddling in the election because he thought, as did most people, that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was going to win the election.

“The reason is he thought Hillary was going to win. If he thought I was going to win, he would have done plenty about it,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference in Poland. “His people said he choked. I don’t think he choked.”

Mr. Obama reportedly learned of the Russia meddling as early as August and did not take action until after the Nov. 8 election.

