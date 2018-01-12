Trump in ‘Excellent Health,' Dr. Reports

President Trump received a clean bill of health during his annual checkup Friday.

The president visited White House physician Ronny Jackson, who indicated Trump’s physical went “exceptionally well.”

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well. The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday,” Jackson stated.

Dr. Jackson “presided over President Barack Obama’s last physical in office in 2016,” CNBC reports.

While the president’s physical exam went well, CNBC notes the visit “did not include a psychiatric exam” – a detail opponents will use to continue pushing the 25th Amendment smear claiming Trump is “mentally unfit” to serve as president.

Liberals called Trump’s mental stability into question last week after he tweeted he’s a “stable genius” on Saturday.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018