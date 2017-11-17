Trump in Hot Water After Bashing Al Franken Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy with tweets criticizing Democratic senator Al Franken for sexual abuse while keeping mum on similar allegations against his party fellow Roy Moore, a nominee for the upcoming Senate election in Alabama.

“The Al Frankenstein [Franken] picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words,” Donald Trump wrote referring to a picture of Al Franken, who has recently been accused of sexual misconduct by journalist Leeann Tweeden.

The photo Trump mentioned was posted by Tweeden when she decided to tell her story about Franken. The picture shows Franken apparently fondling Tweeden’s breasts while she slept.

​Trump then referred to a vulgar joke about rape Franken reportedly made when he was a writer with “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s. Franken offered an idea for a sketch in which he would give reporter Lesley Stahl pills and “rape her” in the closet.

​By commenting on the Franken case, Trump has made his first statement on sexual misconduct allegations against US politicians that have recently emerged in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, The Guardian noted.

Trump’s attacks on Franken, however, has provoked controversy since he has not yet made any public comment on Roy Moore, a Republican senatorial nominee who was accused last week of sexually assaulting a teenage girl back in 1977 and is now facing more allegations from other women.


​In September, Trump tweeted about Moore, calling him a “really great guy who ran a fantastic race.”


​White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday, “The president believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously and that people of Alabama should decide who their next senator should be.”

Before he was elected president, Trump himself was accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women.

https://twitter.com/AnswerKingTrump/status/931358165316395010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

​Trump has long threatened to sue the women who have made those claims, but he has not yet done so. Sanders has said that the White House’s official position is that all the women who accused Trump of sexual misbehavior were lying.


Related Articles

College Staff Call Police On Student Radio Hosts For Saying 'Tranny' On Air

College Staff Call Police On Student Radio Hosts For Saying ‘Tranny’ On Air

Hot News
Comments
Harvey Weinstein had secret hitlist of names to quash sex scandal

Harvey Weinstein had secret hitlist of names to quash sex scandal

Hot News
Comments

LAPD investigates nearly two dozen sex crime cases tied to Hollywood

Hot News
Comments

Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner face new allegations of sexual misconduct

Hot News
Comments

German Man Finds Car After Forgetting Parking Spot 20 Years Ago

Hot News
Comments

Comments