Trump In Talks With Swedish Government to Release Detained Rapper A$AP Rocky

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Andrew Chin/Getty Images.

President Trump on Friday announced his administration is in talks with the Swedish government to release detained American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet, saying he’d spoken with fellow rapper Kanye West about A$AP Rocky’s imprisonment, after he and his crew engaged in a street brawl with two migrants earlier this month.

“Just spoke to ‪@KanyeWest‬ about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

A$AP Rocky and his crew were arrested by Swedish authorities after they confronted two migrants in Stockholm, Sweden, in early July.

The pair of migrants, who appeared in videos uploaded to social media by A$AP Rocky, continued to accost the crew after assaulting their security guard with a pair of headphones.

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” Rocky posted on Instagram.

Rocky elaborated in a follow-up Instagram post: “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DON’T KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

One of the migrants was reportedly left “battered and bloodied in the street,” according to TMZ.

A$AP and his crew were subsequently imprisoned in a detention center in Kronoberg, which his manager claimed subjected the rapper to “inhumane conditions.”

Over the past few weeks several celebrities and musicians have called on Sweden to release the rapper, including musician Rod Stewart, and Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who thanked Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for helping with the matter.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Related Articles

New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

U.S. News
Comments
Donald Trump: Rock Star Welcome for Ilhan Omar ‘Staged’ in Minnesota

Donald Trump: Rock Star Welcome for Ilhan Omar ‘Staged’ in Minnesota

U.S. News
Comments

“The President Won This One”: House Dem Admits Defeat on Trump’s War With ‘The Squad’

U.S. News
comments

Ted Cruz Introduces Resolution to Declare Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Organization

U.S. News
comments

Omar Referred to Somalia as “Our Nation Back Home” in 2015 Speech

U.S. News
comments

Comments