Trump In Talks With Swedish Government to Release Detained Rapper A$AP Rocky

President Trump on Friday announced his administration is in talks with the Swedish government to release detained American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet, saying he’d spoken with fellow rapper Kanye West about A$AP Rocky’s imprisonment, after he and his crew engaged in a street brawl with two migrants earlier this month.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

A$AP Rocky and his crew were arrested by Swedish authorities after they confronted two migrants in Stockholm, Sweden, in early July.

The pair of migrants, who appeared in videos uploaded to social media by A$AP Rocky, continued to accost the crew after assaulting their security guard with a pair of headphones.

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” Rocky posted on Instagram.

Rocky elaborated in a follow-up Instagram post: “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DON’T KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

One of the migrants was reportedly left “battered and bloodied in the street,” according to TMZ.

A$AP and his crew were subsequently imprisoned in a detention center in Kronoberg, which his manager claimed subjected the rapper to “inhumane conditions.”

Over the past few weeks several celebrities and musicians have called on Sweden to release the rapper, including musician Rod Stewart, and Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who thanked Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for helping with the matter.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

