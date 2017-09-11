Trump 'Innocent' on Russia Collusion: Miss America Contestant

While the Miss America 2018 pageant largely carried an anti-Trump theme, one contestant’s response to a question regarding the Russian collusion narrative likely did not appease the MSM.

Asked whether she was convinced President Donald Trump had colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election, Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis, admitted Trump so far is innocent based on the present evidence.

Q: There are multiple investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia on the election. Well, did they? You’re the jury: guilty or innocent and please explain your verdict. Miss Missouri: Right now I have to say innocent, because not enough information has been revealed. We are still investigating this and I think we should investigate it to its fullest extent. If we do find the evidence that they have had collusion with Russia, the justice system should do their due diligence and they should be punished accordingly.

Miss Missouri took home the runner-up prize.

Other political questions Sunday were also posed in a notable anti-Trump light, including one implying Trump had called white supremacists and KKK members in Charlottesville “fine people”:

Q: Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and a counter protester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with quote very fine people on both sides. Were there? Tell me yes or no, and explain. Miss Texas: I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and making sure all Americans feel safe in the country. That’s the number one issue right now!

Responses from other contestants evidently toed the establishment line.

Miss North Dakota, the winner of the contest, claimed Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord was a “bad decision on behalf of the United States,” while Miss New Jersey stated statues of confederate soldiers should be relocated to museums.