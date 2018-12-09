Trump insists 'no collusion,' calls for Mueller investigation to end following filings in Cohen, Manafort cases

President Trump called for an end to the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, a day after a series of court filings connected him with two felonies.

“AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!,” Trump said on Twitter.

The Mueller probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has been estimated by various sources to cost less than $20 million, though no official figures are available.

Trump’s defense Saturday came after court sentencing documents in separate cases against Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen were filed by federal prosecutors in New York and by Mueller. The memo for the New York case, for which Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges related to campaign finance violations and tax fraud, said Cohen made two payments during the 2016 campaign to women who had affairs with Trump “in coordination with and at the direction of” the then-candidate, now president. It called for Cohen to face substantial prison time.

