Trump International: 7 Highlights of the President’s Trips Abroad in 2017

President Donald Trump took office this January with a promise to put America’s interests first in leading the nation.

As what has become a common refrain among his administration goes, however, “America First” does not mean “America Alone.”

Trump made that clear this year with trips around the world to strengthen Washington’s ties to its closest allies – and assert Washington’s strength to its rivals.

Below, seven highlights as Trump introduced himself to the world in speeches, bilateral meetings, state dinners, and public appearances meant to lift America’s profile abroad.

