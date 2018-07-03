Trump Interviews Sen. Lee of Utah for Supreme Court

Both the White House and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, have confirmed the Republican lawmaker was one of four candidates interviewed by President Trump on Monday to fill the empty seat on the U.S. Supreme Court vacated by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Shortly after Kennedy announced last Wednesday that he was retiring from the Supreme Court, Trump said he would be choosing the Reagan appointee’s replacement from a list of 25 candidates the White House released last November. Trump said he would announce his decision on his nominee next Monday.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and his brother, Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee, both have made Trump’s list to replace Kennedy in Washington.

