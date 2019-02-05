Trump Invites Boy To SOTU — He Was Bullied For Sharing His Last Name

Joshua Trump, a 6th grade Delaware student bullied by his fellow students for sharing a last name with President Donald Trump, has been invited by the White House to attend the State of the Union address.

“Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name,” read a statement from the office of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. “He is thankful to the First Lady and the Trump family for their support.”

First lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative focuses on the physical and mental health of children, including reducing bullying.

The 11-year-old made news in December when he reportedly started going by Joshua Berto, his father’s surname, in an attempt to stave off bullying from classmates.

