Trump Invites Supporters on Surprise Mar-a-Lago Tour

Several Trump supporters got to meet the president Saturday after his motorcade passed them on the way to Mar-a-Lago.

The 16 members of “The Trump Squad” were surprised when 20 minutes later two white vans returned to pick them up with an offer to meet Trump at his Winter White House in Palm Beach.

“It stunned me,” Florida resident Mike Sims told the Palm Beach Post. “I didn’t know what to think.”

The flag-waving backers boarded the vans and were whisked away to the president’s private country club.

Following a Secret Service screening, they met with the president for 90 minutes, shaking his hand and taking photos with him.

The group was expectedly joyful to meet the most powerful man in the world.

“It was such an honor — a day to all us deplorables we will never forget,” Donald Tarca noted. “We the people do matter.”

“He couldn’t have been more down to earth,” another Trump Squad member, Mary Tulko, told The Post. “He was just really nice.”

The meet-and-greet culminated in a partial tour of the resort, including a visit to Trump’s living room and a look at Marine One.

Afterwards, guests were escorted to the ballroom where they had “meatballs, watermelon, pigs in a blanket, spring rolls, thick chocolate chip cookies, iced tea and water,” the Post reports.

The group routinely meets at the Southern Boulevard bridge to hail the president’s arrival and was previously invited to Mar-a-Lago in March.

H/T: IJR.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


