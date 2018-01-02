Trump: Iranians ‘finally acting’ against ‘brutal and corrupt’ regime

President Trump on Tuesday said the Iranian people are “finally” taking action against the country’s “brutal and corrupt” rule, again warning its leaders that “the U.S. is watching.”

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime,” Trump said on Twitter.

“All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’ The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!”

