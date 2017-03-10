Trump is close to naming his pick to head the FDA

Image Credits: Prachatai / Flickr.

The White House is expected to nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert, to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as on Friday, sources familiar with the matter said.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gottlieb would be in charge of implementing President Donald Trump’s plan to dramatically cut regulations governing food, drugs, cosmetics, dietary supplements and tobacco.

Gottlieb, 44, is now a resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and a partner at a large venture capital fund. He is also a former FDA deputy commissioner who has frequently advocated a loosening of requirements needed for approval of new medical products.

