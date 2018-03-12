Trump Is Having the Time of His Life

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

His staff have whiplash, but Donald Trump is having the time of his life.

He had one of his most joyous weeks of his presidency last week.

While senior officials and cabinet secretaries were struggling to keep up — and many eventually threw up their hands when they realized they couldn’t keep track of what was going on with tariffs and North Korea — Trump was careening around the building, acting as his own chief of staff, chief strategist, cable news producer, and communications director all rolled into one.

Sources who’ve spoken with the president in the past few days describe him as “giddy” — a man who has finally fully indulged his itch to break free of John Kelly’s restraints.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Blocks Chinese Purchase of Chipmaker Due to National Security

Trump Blocks Chinese Purchase of Chipmaker Due to National Security

Government
Comments
House Republicans Find No Collusion

House Republicans Find No Collusion

Government
Comments

Trump Fires Tillerson, To Be Replaced By CIA Chief Pompeo

Government
Comments

Bill to Force Homeschoolers to Warrantless Home Inspections

Government
Comments

After Tariffs, Trump to Punish China for Intellectual Property Theft

Government
Comments

Comments