His staff have whiplash, but Donald Trump is having the time of his life.

He had one of his most joyous weeks of his presidency last week.

While senior officials and cabinet secretaries were struggling to keep up — and many eventually threw up their hands when they realized they couldn’t keep track of what was going on with tariffs and North Korea — Trump was careening around the building, acting as his own chief of staff, chief strategist, cable news producer, and communications director all rolled into one.

Sources who’ve spoken with the president in the past few days describe him as “giddy” — a man who has finally fully indulged his itch to break free of John Kelly’s restraints.

