Trump is More Popular Amongst Blacks & Hispanics Than He Was in 2016

Despite three years of the media incessantly asserting that Donald Trump is a racist, his popularity amongst blacks and Hispanics has increased since 2016.

Exit polling data from 2016 showed Hillary Clinton earning 88 per cent of the black vote compared to Trump’s 8 per cent. This figure was still higher than Mitt Romney’s 6 per cent in 2012.

However, a new poll by Quinnipiac which maps out a hypothetical match up between Joe Biden and Trump shows Trump now has 12 per cent support from African-Americans.

Similarly, Trump’s poll numbers amongst Hispanics have improved.

In 2016, Trump garnered 28 per cent of the Hispanic vote. He now has the support of 33 per cent of Hispanics.

These stats are made all the more remarkable by the fact that the media has smeared Trump as a racist for three years solid. It doesn’t seem to have stuck.

Is this the Kanye effect? The fact that Trump has overseen the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment levels ever, or a combination of both?

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————