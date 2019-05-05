Trump Is Right: Political Correctness Robs Maximum Security of Kentucky Derby Win

President Trump complained on Twitter that the Kentucky Derby disqualification of horse Maximum Security was the result of political correctness.

“The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

Trump is right.

Despite the fact Maximum Security finished first by over a horse length, the powers that be decided to flout their power and overturn the results, handing the win to Country House.

These days, the raw exercise of power is more desirable for the elite than a fair outcome.

Watch the end of the Kentucky Derby race for yourself:

Trump isn’t the only one pointing out the bogus political correctness.

Sports columnist Dan Wolken also ripped into the racing stewards of Churchill Downs, saying that anybody who watched the race knows Maximum Security rightfully won.

“The history books will say that long shot Country House was the 145th Kentucky Derby winner on Saturday,” Wolken wrote in USA Today.

“But anyone who watched and remembers the race years from now will know that Country House was little more than the recipient of an egregious decision by the racing stewards at Churchill Downs, who disqualified the horse that finished under the wire first and was much the best running 1-1/4 miles around the famed oval,” adding that Maximum Security was the winning horse.

