Trump is Right: Studies Show Fake News Actually Helped Hillary

Donald Trump is now being attacked for tweeting that “fake news” helped Hillary Clinton during the election, despite major studies showing he is completely correct.

“The Russia hoax continues, now it’s ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?” tweeted Trump earlier today.

He followed up by commenting; “The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media “screaming” for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate!”

Trump’s remarks were in response to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg putting out a video in which he talked about how the company is working with the U.S. government to combat “election interference” after it was revealed that Russian agents covertly bought 3,000 ads on the network during the election campaign.

Despite being criticized yet again, Trump is completely correct. Whether you look at it from the perspective of the mainstream media being in the can for Hillary or the impact of “fake news” concocted by individuals, both helped Clinton.

A major Stanford University study found that “even the most widely circulated fake news stories were seen by only a small fraction of Americans,” and that the most widely believed fake news stories were those that benefited Hillary Clinton.

In other words, if fake news had any impact on the election (albeit minor), it was to aid Hillary.

In addition, mainstream media news coverage in the weeks leading up to the election was 91% negative towards Trump, according to a study by the Media Research Center.

A Harvard study also found that over the course of the entire election campaign, Trump was covered more negatively by the media than Clinton.

The Podesta emails also revealed how mainstream journalists were completely in bed with the Clinton campaign and even ran stories by them before publication.

This new narrative is just another regurgitation of the same excuses Hillary Clinton has been peddling on her book tour, none of which stand up to an ounce of scrutiny.

