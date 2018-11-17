Trump: It's A 'Good Time To Do A Shutdown' Over Border Wall Battle

With Congress still not on board his border wall plans, President Trump said Saturday that it’s a “good time to do a shutdown,” suggesting he will refuse to accept any appropriations bills that don’t include the $5 billion he’s asking for.

He did say he doesn’t think one will happen because “Democrats will come to their senses” on the issue.

And he said he’s ready to keep the troops he deployed to the border as long as necessary.

“We’re talking about border wall, we’re talking about quite a big sum of money, about $5 billion,” he told reporters at the White House before jetting off to California to survey the effort to contain wildfires.

