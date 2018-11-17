Trump: It's A 'Good Time To Do A Shutdown' Over Border Wall Battle

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.

With Congress still not on board his border wall plans, President Trump said Saturday that it’s a “good time to do a shutdown,” suggesting he will refuse to accept any appropriations bills that don’t include the $5 billion he’s asking for.

He did say he doesn’t think one will happen because “Democrats will come to their senses” on the issue.

And he said he’s ready to keep the troops he deployed to the border as long as necessary.

“We’re talking about border wall, we’re talking about quite a big sum of money, about $5 billion,” he told reporters at the White House before jetting off to California to survey the effort to contain wildfires.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US House Reverses 181-Year-Old-Rule To Appease Newly Elected Muslim

US House Reverses 181-Year-Old-Rule To Appease Newly Elected Muslim

U.S. News
Comments
Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Back to Tweeting About Migrant Caravans: ‘It Is All a BIG CON’

U.S. News
comments

California Democrat Threatens “Nukes” If Americans Don’t Hand Over Their Guns

U.S. News
comments

White House Reacts To Jim Acosta Court Ruling

U.S. News
comments

Comments