President Donald Trump said Saturday that it might be easier for daughter Ivanka if her last name wasn’t Trump.

Heaping praise on her at the launch of a new women’s economic empowerment event, Trump said: “I’m very proud of my daughter Ivanka, always have been from day one. I have to tell you that. If she weren’t my daughter it would be so much easier for her.

“It might be the only bad thing she has going,” he added.

But being the president’s daughter also has its perks.

