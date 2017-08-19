Trump Jabs 'Crooked Hillary' as he Thanks Bannon for Service

President Trump thanked White House chief strategist Steve Bannon for his service Saturday, noting the former Breitbart editor joined the team during his campaign against “Crooked Hillary.”

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S,” the president’s tweet read.

Trump also commented on Bannon’s return to Breitbart News, saying he will give fake news a run for its money.

Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews…maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

“Crooked Hillary” was Trump’s nickname for Democrat presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, aimed at highlighting the corruption and scandals which have plagued her career.

It was announced Friday Bannon would be stepping down from his post as Trump’s right hand chief strategist. He was credited with steering Trump’s America First agenda and was seen as a major force contesting fake news from within the White House.

Now that “Bannon the Barbarian” has been set loose, he says he can “go to war” for the president from the outside.

“In many ways I think I can be more effective fighting from the outside for the agenda President Trump ran on. And anyone who stands in our way, we will go to war with,” Bannon told The Weekly Standard.

“Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘It’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition. There’s no doubt.”

“I built a [expletive] machine at Breitbart. And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we’re about to rev that machine up.”