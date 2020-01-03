Trump Jabs Dems Over Iran Reaction, Rages That 'Killer' Soleimani "Should Have Been Taken Out Years Ago!"

Update (0900ET) : President Trump has expanded his comments this morning, switching focus to Soleimani’s terrible deeds…

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more… but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!“

Having tweeted a patriotic US flag last night following the actions to assassinate Soleimani…

President Trump’s first direct tweet (he has retweeted numerous comments from others) since the attack is a clear jab at the Democrats over their actions (or lack of them) on Iran’s death-dealers…

“Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

This follows leading Democrats comments speaking from both sides of their mouths unable to praise Trump’s actions while admitting Soleimani was a very bad guy…

Biden – who trump is clearly taking aim at – said the following…

And Warren followed a similar line…

“Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.”

