Trump: 'Jail' Huma For Emails, Investigate Comey For Leaks

President Donald Trump called for the imprisonment of former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin Tuesday morning.

Trump referenced Abedin’s use of an un-secure Yahoo email address — as first reported by The Daily Caller News Foundation — and also called for an investigation into former FBI director James Comey Sunday.

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

According to TheDCNF’s Luke Rosiak, Abedin’s yahoo email address contained official emails forwarded from her state department account before all Yahoo addresses were hacked.

Read more