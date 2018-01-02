Trump: 'Jail' Huma For Emails, Investigate Comey For Leaks

President Donald Trump called for the imprisonment of former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin Tuesday morning.

Trump referenced Abedin’s use of an un-secure Yahoo email address — as first reported by The Daily Caller News Foundation — and also called for an investigation into former FBI director James Comey Sunday.

According to TheDCNF’s Luke Rosiak, Abedin’s yahoo email address contained official emails forwarded from her state department account before all Yahoo addresses were hacked.

