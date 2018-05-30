Trump: Jay-Z used 'filthy' language at Clinton concert

President Trump slammed rapper Jay-Z at a rally in Nashville on Tuesday night for using “filthy language” at a pro-Hillary Clinton campaign concert in 2016.

“The only way she [Hillary Clinton] filled up the arena was to get Jay-Z,” Trump said, as the audience booed. “And his language was so filthy it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on Earth.”

Pres. Trump on Jay-Z at Clinton campaign rally: "His language was so filthy it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on Earth." https://t.co/JF5NpbHdng pic.twitter.com/iaUUiTFN1N — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 30, 2018

“He’d stand up there before those crowds, and by the way, without any musical instruments, I had much bigger crowds than he was drawing,” he continued.

“But he’d stand up before those crowds, and he’d use the f-word, and Hillary would sit back and say ‘I’m in trouble. Please don’t have him use that kind of language anymore.’ And then he’d finish and everyone would leave, and she’d be standing up making a speech to 400 people.”

Trump was referring to a concert for Clinton in 2016 in which Jay-Z usedprofanity multiple times.

