Trump: 'Joe Biden Thinks Kamala Harris Is President'

After BOTH Joe Biden and Kamala Harris referred to a “Harris-Biden Administration” in recent days, President Trump weighed in, suggesting that Biden’s mental capacity is so degraded that he actually believes Harris is the President at this stage.

As Infowars noted yesterday, just one day after Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said the “Harris administration” during a roundtable, Joe Biden made the exact same gaffe, saying the “Harris/Biden administration.”

“A Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort and keep pushing it further to make it easier for military spouses and veterans to find meaningful careers, to ensure teachers know how to support military children in their classrooms,” Biden said during a veterans roundtable in Tampa, Florida.

Joe Biden speaking in Tampa Bay says a "Harris/Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort…" pic.twitter.com/l5slFcSRyU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020

And there it is: It would be the Harris Administration, not a Biden Administration. pic.twitter.com/VqlOOnIZ2A — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 15, 2020

President Trump’s campaign used the gaffe to again paint Biden as “a Trojan horse for the radical Left” and suggested that Harris is “among those pulling the strings.”

“And now, with a Freudian slip, she’s outright admitting it,” Trump spokesman Jake Schneider told reporters.

Then Trump himself chimed in.

“He, today, said ‘Harris/Biden’ because he thinks she’s president,” Trump said during a town hall with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“Someday you’ll have to explain that one to me,” The President added.

Trump refers to Biden’s “Harris/Biden” blooper: “He, today, said 'Harris/Biden' because he thinks she's president. Some day you'll have to explain that one to me." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 16, 2020

Elsewhere during the town hall, Trump noted that Harris is fully onboard with socialized medicine, despite Biden’s criticism of Bernie Sanders’ socialised medicine policy throughout the Democratic nominsaytioon process.

“Joe can say all he wants,” Trump said. “He’s only doing it because he sees his polls going down substantially.”

Trump pointed to the failure of Obamacare, urging that “Obamacare has been a failure from day one. It’s too expensive, whether it’s the premium or whether it’s the cost generally, and they don’t have their doctors and they don’t have their plans.”

Trump also outlined that he is against a national mask mandate, saying that “There are a lot of people that think the masks are not good.”

“The concept of a mask is good, but … you are constantly touching it, touching your face, touching plates,” he said, adding “There are people that don’t think masks are good.”

