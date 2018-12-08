Trump: John Kelly Will Depart White House By Year's End

John Kelly is expected to depart his role as White House Chief of Staff by the end of the year, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, ending a tenure marked by tensions with his boss and confrontations with other key administration figures.

The president announced the news on the front lawn on the White House, following days of swirling speculation around the retired Marine Corps general’s exit for months amid disagreements with Trump. Nevertheless, in his brief remarks to reporters, Trump called Kelly “a great guy” and that he appreciated his service.

“We’ll be announcing who will be taking John’s place” over the next day or two, Trump said. Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, is among the candidates who could succeed Kelly.

