Trump Jokes About Revoking Pardon Of Obama-Era Turkeys

President Trump pardoned two turkeys at the White House Tuesday to save them from becoming Thanksgiving dinner, adding that he learned he can’t revoke Obama’s turkey pardons.

Trump explained that turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone would be safe at the “Gobbler’s Rest” turkey sanctuary, and joked that he’s unable to roll back the pardons of turkeys Tater and Tot by Obama, adding that they can “rest easy.”

“There, they’ll join Tater and Tot, the two turkeys pardoned last year by President Obama,” Trump said at the pardoning. “As many of you know, I have been very active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor. However, I have been informed by the White House Council’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot under any circumstances be revoked.”

“So Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.”

Trump continued with the turkey pardoning, honoring both the turkey and the military, police and first responders.

“We have yet to receive any visitor quite like our magnificent guest of honor today – Drumstick,” Trump said.

“I’m pleased to report that unlike millions of other turkeys at this time of the year, Drumstick has a very, very bright future ahead of him.”

Trump also reminded the audience the turkey pardon has been a White House tradition since 1947 when Harry S. Truman received the first turkey to pardon, but refused to do so.

“He was a tough cookie,” Trump said. “Today, I am going to be a much nicer president.”

